Harold E. Davis, Jr.
Wake Forest
Harold E. Davis, Jr., 89, died July 26, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born March 10, 1930 to Viva Hancock and Harold E. Davis, Sr. in Fitzgerald, GA. He attended Georgia State University and moved to NC in 1965 where he met his future wife, Patricia (Patti) Stutts, to whom he was married 48 years and whom survived him.
As a boy he was a Boy Scout and a member of The Order of the Arrow. Later he was a member of the US Army Signal Corps and especially enjoyed his time in Germany.
In civilian life he was employed in banking and spent many years as a manager of CCB in Youngsville. He and his wife traveled extensively, many years as tent campers, then as independent or group travelers to foreign countries.
Over the years he was an active member of the Lions Club, Rotary, Meals on Wheels and St. John's Episcopal Church.
A memorial service followed by a reception will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 3rd at St. John's Episcopal Church, Wake Forest.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Wake County, 1001 Blair Dr., Ste. 100, Raleigh, NC 27603, Urban Ministries, 1390 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27603, WCPE, PO Box 828, Wake Forest, NC 27588 or the Rotary Foundation, PO Box 1126, Wake Forest, NC 27588.
A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811
Published in The News & Observer on July 31, 2019