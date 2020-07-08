1/1
Harold E. Spiller
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold

Edwin Spiller

Raleigh

Harold Edwin Spiller, 93, passed away on July 6, 2020. He was born on September 3, 1926 in Chicago, IL. Harold was the son of the late Eugene T. and Anna Gambill Spiller; husband of Dolores Bacon Spiller; father of Jeffrey W., Catherine M. and Lisa M. (Samuel) Miller; and grandfather of Travis Miller.

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, July 8th at 1 pm at Raleigh Memorial Park, officiated by Reverend Pearson, of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Raleigh.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Raleigh Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved