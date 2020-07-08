Harold
Edwin Spiller
Raleigh
Harold Edwin Spiller, 93, passed away on July 6, 2020. He was born on September 3, 1926 in Chicago, IL. Harold was the son of the late Eugene T. and Anna Gambill Spiller; husband of Dolores Bacon Spiller; father of Jeffrey W., Catherine M. and Lisa M. (Samuel) Miller; and grandfather of Travis Miller.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, July 8th at 1 pm at Raleigh Memorial Park, officiated by Reverend Pearson, of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Raleigh.
