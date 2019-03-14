Services Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas 2205 E Millbrook Rd Raleigh , NC 27604 (919) 571-3300 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Trinity Baptist Church Six Forks Road Raleigh , NC View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Trinity Baptist Church 4815 Six Forks Road Raleigh , NC View Map Resources More Obituaries for Harold Powell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harold Glenn Powell

Harold Glenn Powell



April 23, 1935 - March 11, 2019



Raleigh



Glenn Powell peacefully passed into his eternal home Monday night after a long struggle with emphysema. He was born in Holly Springs, in the Wilbon community, to Maxie Garland and Lois Johnson Powell. He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Phil Powell and Billy Powell all of Holly Springs and his father and mother-in-law, Burgin and Pearl Brown of Morganton, NC. In addition, his forever furry friends Tiny Tot and Cord Boy, Little Bit, Tag, Smokey and Jeff also predeceased him.



Glenn attended Wake Forest College and Campbell College and did graduate work at the University of Indiana. He proudly attended Officer Candidate School and attained the rank of Second Lieutenant in the NC National Guard.



He was an all star baseball player as a catcher and pitcher, hitting many home runs in Fuquay Varina and Raleigh and was granted a baseball scholarship to Wake Forest College. Glenn was being scouted by the Philadelphia Phillies when he accidentally hurt his arm and was then unable to play professionally. He loved to watch all sports and was an avid golfer carrying a single digit handicap for many years.



Glenn worked hard as the son of a tobacco farmer growing up, worked for First Federal Savings and Loan in Raleigh, Guaranty Savings and Loan in Fayetteville, Northwestern Mutual and Associated Insurers in Raleigh before forming his own insurance agency, Glenn Powell Insurance, in 1979. Glenn made many friends through his agency because of their admiration for his acumen, honesty and professionalism. After retiring in 2000 and selling his agency, for over ten years his legacy continued by the new owners having his name on the insurance business until it was merged with another company.



Glenn was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church having served as a Sunday School teacher to both the youth and the seniors classes for close to twenty years, as church treasurer, as co-chair of the fund-raising committee for the building of the new sanctuary, as an Encourager with the church deacons, as an usher on Sunday mornings and always as a servant of our Lord in bringing people to Christ (Romans 10:9).



Glenn was a Master Mason for over 50 years and served as the Master of Holly Springs Lodge #115 in 1986. For many years he was a member of the American Business Club (AMBUCS) and the Kiwanis Club and served as an independent insurance agent on committees involved in getting insurance laws changed in the NC Legislature. He had been a member of North Ridge Country Club since 1981 and a member of Bear Lakes Country Club in West Palm Beach, Florida since 2004.



Glenn was a caring and devoted husband to his beloved wife Linda who survives him. They were married for forty-six years and enjoyed many fun times on the golf course with friends and were blessed to have traveled to all but five of the fifty states and to countries all over the world. For the past eighteen years, they were both retired and enjoyed the winters in West Palm Beach Florida.



Glenn was also a very devoted and loving father to his three surviving children Ramey Powell and Julye Graham of Raleigh and Jennie Elias of Wake Forest, all of whom adored him and admired the example he set. He is also survived by his sons-in-law, Jerry Elias and Charles Graham and two grandsons, Tony and Alex Elias, of whom he was very proud. His brother-in-law, Alan Brown and wife Annette of Morganton, NC also mourn his passing. And his two beloved Yorkies and constant companions, Ellie Mae and Charlie Brown, will miss him terribly.



A celebration of Glenn's life will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on Six Forks Road Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral. A reception will immediately follow the service in the Fellowship Hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 4815 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27609; Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607; and the SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603.



