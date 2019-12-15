|
Harold Leon Lile
Durham
Harold Leon Lile, 86, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his home. He was born in Jackson, TN, the youngest of five children, of the late Harry and Mary Lile. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Jeaneen Edwards Lile; sisters, Carolyn Dillard and Frances Melton; and brothers, Dick Lile and Jim Lile.
Mr. Lile attended High School in Jackson, TN and graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin, TN in 1951 with a degree in Agriculture and completed a Master's Degree from NC State in 1966. He worked 35 years with the USDA Soil Conservation Service in Tennessee and North Carolina. He met his wife, Jeaneen, while attending Tennessee Martin. He played football and basketball while attending UT Martin and was President of the Senior Class. He served two years in the US Army in Japan. Mr. Lile is a member of the Church of Christ and served as a Deacon, Elder, Song Leader and Teacher in a number of congregations in Tennessee and North Carolina. Most recently, he was a member of the Triangle Church of Christ.
Mr. Lile is survived by his daughters, Lisa Lile Clay and husband Neil of Durham, Amy Lile Baradell and husband Don of Greensboro; sons, Dan Lile and wife Jodi of Summerville, SC, Drew Lile of Durham; and nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 21 at Triangle Church of Christ.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 15, 2019