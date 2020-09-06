Harold Eugene Muma
June 21, 1928 - August 31, 2020
Fleetwood, North Carolina
Harold Eugene Muma, 92, of Fleetwood, NC passed away on August 31, 2020. Harold was born on June 21, 1928 in Flint, Michigan, one of five children, to Charles and Helen Muma. After honorably serving in the U.S. Navy, Harold attended The University of Michigan where he studied engineering. He then started his 36-year, successful career at IBM. It was during his early days at IBM where he met the love of his life, Jane, and they were happily married for 62 years until her passing.
Harold enjoyed golfing and bowling as well as dedicating himself to his four sons by coaching and participating in a wide range of sports. He was President of the Lions Club of Raleigh and enjoyed volunteering for the Special Olympics. He and Jane loved to travel, this included Harold going to the Panama Canal at age 91. Harold kept his family and friends always laughing with his amazing wit and keen intelligence. His incredible character was exemplified by his love and devotion to Jane, whom he cared for as she suffered increasingly physical and mental challenges due to Parkinson's Disease. He led a rich and successful life and will always be loved and missed by all that knew him. Harold was preceded in death by his wife Jane. He is survived by his sons Tom (Sheri) of Fleetwood, NC, Steve (Heidi) of Scottsdale, AZ, Harold (Lee Anne) of Alpharetta, GA, and David (Salil) of Durham, NC. He was a wonderful "Grandpa" to 14 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, who loved him dearly. A private family memorial service to celebrate Harold's life will be held at a later date. If you choose to honor Harold, please consider making a donation for Parkinson's research to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, Donation Processing, P. O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or www.michaeljfox.org
.