Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Funeral service
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
Harold Ray Estes

November 2, 1949 – April 10, 2019

Benson

Harold Ray Estes, 69, passed away Wednesday at his home in Benson, NC.

Harold was son to the late Amos and Cassie Estes. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Estes.

Harold attended Lighthouse Baptist Church and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War as a member of the United States Army. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend.

He is survived by his loving wife, Connie; children, Nick Estes (Jamie), Dennis Capps, Jr., Sherry Augustine (Jay), Robin Atkinson (Todd); grandchildren, Chandler, Lauren, Maci, Hailey and Liam; siblings, Debbie Bledsoe and Larry Estes.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday at 1:30 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.

Harold will forever live in our hearts.

Psalms 108

"Oh God, My heart is fixed and will sing and give praise, even in my glory."

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 14, 2019
