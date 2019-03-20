Harold L. Spears



April 1, 1931 - March 13, 2019



Cary



Our beloved Harold "Hal" Spears passed away on the morning of March 13, 2019. Hal married his wife Patricia, on September 23, 1950. They spent 68 wonderful years together, many of those years were spent traveling the world while Hal worked on different work assignments. They especially loved the ten years they lived in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and the years they were able to spend living in Tokyo, Japan. Hal and Patricia settled in Cary in 1987 and soon most of his family moved to the area to be close to him. Hal got a lot of joy from feeding the birds. Hal is survived by his wife Patricia, son Mark and wife Cindy and step-grandaughter Heather, daughter Elise Pertz and husband John, grandchildren Carrie Makambi and husband Obed, Elisabeth, Jeffrey, and Samantha, and great-grandchildren Emma, Jaysen, Owen, and Zoey. He leaves behind a large hole in all of our hearts. A private service for his family will be held at a later date.