Harold T. Edwards
May 18, 1939 ~ February 20, 2020
Raleigh
Harold Thomas Edwards, 80, of Raleigh passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born on May 18, 1939 to the late William Thomas and Mozelle Hagwood Edwards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Ruth Taylor, Betty Rochelle; and a brother, James Wallace Edwards.
Harold was one of seven children in the Edwards home. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. Harold was an incredible husband, father, and friend that was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was an avid gardener, and loved his cars. Harold was a faithful and hardworking employee of Wilson Parts and Equipment for over forty years. Harold attended St. John's Baptist Church in Raleigh since 1982.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 1:00pm until 1:45pm at St. John's Baptist Church, 1615-A Oberlin Rd. Raleigh, NC, where a funeral will be held at 2:00pm with Reverends Scott Hovey and Dr. Richard Wynne officiating. Burial will follow in the Collins Grove Cemetery.
Harold is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sylvia Green Edwards; his son and daughter-in-law, Reverend Michael and Meredith Edwards; his daughter, Melissa Edwards; grandchildren, Sydney, Benjamin, Elijah, and Emily Edwards; his brothers, Bobby Wayne Edwards (Esperanza) and Lee Warren Edwards; his sister, Catherine Simms; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, Louisburg, NC. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 22, 2020