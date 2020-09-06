Harold T. "HT" Leary



Richmond



Harold T. "HT" Leary went to live with the angels and was kissed goodbye by a pretty nurse on August 30, 2020. He had congestive heart failure.



HT was known as "HT the Jailman" and the "Silver Tongue Salesman". He loved his sales jobs and his customers in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.



During his career, he worked for Bob Barker Company of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., Charm Tex of New York and American Aluminum. He loved his many friends that he kept in contact with up until his death.



He is survived by his wife, Ann, and family. The family has made plans for a private burial in Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Va.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to "The Jailman Scholarship Fund" in any of the following states: South Carolina, payable to SCIAA, Attention: Major Neil Johnson, 2394 Browns Ferry Road, Georgetown, S.C. 29440; North Carolina, payable to NCJAA Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 41368, Raleigh, N.C. 27629; or Virginia, payable to WRJA, Attention: Lt. Rob Hesson, WRJA Treasurer, 42035 Loudon Center Place, Leesburg, Va. 20175.



