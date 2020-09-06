1/1
Harold T. Leary
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold T. "HT" Leary

Richmond

Harold T. "HT" Leary went to live with the angels and was kissed goodbye by a pretty nurse on August 30, 2020. He had congestive heart failure.

HT was known as "HT the Jailman" and the "Silver Tongue Salesman". He loved his sales jobs and his customers in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

During his career, he worked for Bob Barker Company of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., Charm Tex of New York and American Aluminum. He loved his many friends that he kept in contact with up until his death.

He is survived by his wife, Ann, and family. The family has made plans for a private burial in Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to "The Jailman Scholarship Fund" in any of the following states: South Carolina, payable to SCIAA, Attention: Major Neil Johnson, 2394 Browns Ferry Road, Georgetown, S.C. 29440; North Carolina, payable to NCJAA Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 41368, Raleigh, N.C. 27629; or Virginia, payable to WRJA, Attention: Lt. Rob Hesson, WRJA Treasurer, 42035 Loudon Center Place, Leesburg, Va. 20175.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved