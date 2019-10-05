Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
Harold Thomas Yates

Harold Thomas Yates Obituary
Harold Thomas Yates

Durham

Harold Thomas Yates, 76, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Duke University Hospital. Mr. Yates was born in Durham to the late Matthew Titus Yates and Minnie Ruth Harward Yates. In additions to his parents, Mr. Yates was also predeceased by his sister, Evelyn Yates Gregory.

Mr. Yates is survived by his wife, Patsy Phelps Yates; daughter, Cindy Yates; and sister, Carolyn Atkinson.

He was the owner of Garland Woodcraft Co. and active in numerous civic and professional organizations during his life – Tobaccoland Kiwanis Club, Quiet Birdmen (QB), Estimators (PCEA), Durham Exchange Club Industries Board Member, Architectural Woodwork Institute (AWI).

Harold cherished flying his plane and spending time at Kerr Lake and other adventures like snow skiing, attending Darlington Raceway car races and RVing.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 5th in the Gathering Room at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to either the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or Boys & Girls Homes of NC, 400 Flemington Drive, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28540.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the dedicated staffs at Hillcrest Convalescent Center and Duke University Medical Center.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 5, 2019
