Harold Ellis Truelove
April 30, 1938 - May 16, 2020
New Hill
Harold Truelove 82, after a brief battle with Leukemia, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Ralston Truelove and Inez (Ellis) Truelove, of New Hill. He is survived by his wife, Caroline Truelove; children: Annette Adair (Keith), Denise Jones (Dwight), Teresa Kelly (Marshall); grandchildren: Brent Forsythe (Amanda), Wren Forsythe (Heather), Hannah Bruce (James), Tyler Forsythe (Joanna), Austin Jones (Ashley), Adam Jones, Ayden Jones, Nathan Kelly, Allira Kelly (Rex); great grandchildren: Ramya Rios, Carina Cora, Aidan Sanborn, Cody Forsythe, Orion Forsythe; siblings: Lane Truelove (Pat), Laverne Seagroves, Maurice Truelove (Carolyn). He was an MP in the US Army, Brakeman with Seaboard Coastline Railroad, worked with his Dad, R.E. Truelove, in his construction business and learned many talents. That led him into business with his brother Maurice and formed Truelove Brothers General Contractors. One of his passions was food service which was seen with his many years of leadership at the Apex Lions Club booth at the NC State Fairgrounds, as well as his own company, Truelove Catering. He was known for a hard exterior, but his soft heart. He was a friend to many and always helped out, even if his needs went lacking. Many say he was "one of a kind". In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, a charitable organization that treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. You can learn more at stjude.org. A community memorial service will be held at the picnic shelter behind Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Apex, on Wednesday, May 20 at 2 pm. Please bring a chair for your own comfort. If you plan to be in attendance, the family requests that we all practice social distancing.
Published in The News and Observer on May 19, 2020.