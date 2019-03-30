|
Harold V.
Mangum, Jr.
December 26, 1953 – March 23, 2019
Raleigh
Harold Victor Mangum, Jr., 65, of Raleigh passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at Capital Nursing and Rehabilitation, where he was a patient for 12 years. Harold is survived by his cousin and guardians Jack Murdock and Mary D. Murdock. He is preceded in death by his father Harold Victor "Bruno" Mangum, Sr. and mother Mildred Hiner Mangum.
The Murdocks wish to thank Capital Nursing and Rehabilitation for the care Victor received over the past 12 years. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 31st, 2:00 p.m. at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC, with burial to follow. He is with his father and mother now.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 30, 2019