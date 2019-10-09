|
Harold Walton Berry, Jr.
December 21, 1945 - September 27, 2019
Raleigh, NC
Harold Walton Berry, Jr. of Raleigh, NC peacefully passed away on September 27th, 2019 while on vacation with close friends and family. Harold is survived by his wife Anita Wall Berry of 50 years; children Hal Berry and his wife Leslie of Asheville, NC., and Mebane Pruitt and her husband Neil of Atlanta, GA.; and his sister Beth Holt and her husband Zeb of Virginia Beach, VA. He is survived by and took great pride in his six grandchildren; Charlotte, Catherine & Helen Berry and Trey, Mason & Caroline Pruitt.
Harold was born on December 21st, 1945 to Edna Wesson Berry and Harold Walton Berry, and grew up in Cedartown, GA. Harold graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill with a BA in English, a JD in Law, and a passion for UNC sports. While attending UNC, he met the love of his life, never looking back after a blind date with Anita in the fall of 1967.
After finishing law school, Harold joined the firm of Hatch, Little & Bunn where he would continue to practice for 46 years until his death, leading the firm as managing partner for 26 years. Harold considered the firm his second family and was incredibly grateful to his devoted colleagues and the relationships forged at the firm over nearly five decades. In addition to his law practice, Harold held numerous leadership positions in both civic and bar organizations. He served on the faculty of the School of Economics & Business at NCSU teaching business law.
For the past sixteen years, Harold was a doting grandfather. Affectionately known as "Pops" by the grandchildren, Harold cherished quiet moments fishing together on a lake, walking a golf fairway, hunting at North State Game Club, and concocting his famous chocolate milkshake during visits with the kids.
Harold was known for his kindness, affability, and sense of humor, which served him well in his weekly match on the golf course with his dearest friends. Tone-deaf yet a lover of music, skinny as a rail with the appetite of a horse, a navigator of oceans in a 13' Whaler, an armchair Jeopardy champion, quiet yet confident; these intricacies along with countless other endearing quirks made him unique and dearly loved.
A memorial service celebrating Harold's life will be held on Monday, October 14th at 2:00 pm at White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh. The family will receive friends in the Jane Bell Gathering Space at the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Harold's honor to Triangle Family Services.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 9, 2019