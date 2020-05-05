Harriet Gustafson
Harriet Gustafson

November 15, 1927 - April 30,2020

Rocky Mount

Harriet Gustafson, 92, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Harriet was born on November 15, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late Jeffrey and Anah Felsenthal. When she was young, Harriet enjoyed horseback riding, swimming, and going to special events like the theater with her favorite aunt and mentor, Yetive Wexelman, who taught her that women were strong and intelligent and had a great deal to give to the world ... much more than the limited expectations of her time.

Harriet received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, where she met Bob in chemistry class, beginning what would be a lasting marriage of 55 years at the time of Bob's passing. Harriet returned to higher education to successfully earn her Masters Degree in Guidance when her children were in their teens. Harriet helped numerous people and touched many lives in her career as a psychiatric social worker and later as a guidance counselor.

Harriet is survived by her daughter, Janet Gustafson; her sister, Benita LoGiudice; her nephew, Randy Epstein, and his family and her niece, Sarara "Ilene" Corva. She will be missed greatly. Harriet is preceded in death by husband, Robert Gustafson, and son, Craig Stratton "Gus" Gustafson.

Published in The News and Observer on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
661 ENGLISH RD
Rocky Mount, NC 27804
2529378886
