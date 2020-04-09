|
Harriet McKee Goode Reubush
Raleigh
Harriet McKee Goode Reubush died at The Rosewood, Cypress of Raleigh, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Born in New Castle, VA on August 2,1924 to Ralph Wiley and Hattie Belle Hughes Goode. She grew up on the family farm before attending Virginia Polytechnic Institute, majoring in Home Economics and graduating in 1945.
Following graduation she married fellow student Robert Floyd Reubush, Jr. that August. The couple moved to Philadelphia where Harriet was a dietitian at Germantown Hospital. In 1948 they moved to Alexandria, Virginia, to Spartanburg, South Carolina for a short period before returning to Alexandria where they raised two daughters. Harriet taught kindergarten in Fairfax County for over 20 years, her true calling.
Harriet will be remembered for her love of family, friends, children, her sweet smile, graciousness, strong faith and unselfishness. She was a special soul and will be missed by all who knew her.
She and her husband were charter members of Bush Hill United Presbyterian Church and volunteered for Meals on Wheels after retirement. She was a member of White Memorial Presbyterian Church after moving to Raleigh in 2007.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynne and husband Dave Anderson of Fraser, Colorado and Sonora, Mexico, daughter Nancy and husband Terry Brenneman of Raleigh; grandson, Carter Brenneman of Raleigh; granddaughter, Carrie and husband Jay Galloway of New York City and great-granddaughters, Celia and Eliza Galloway of New York City. Also surviving are her brother, Ralph and wife Peggy Goode of Abilene, Texas, in addition to nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and adopted brother, J.C. Hinkle.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Cross Keys, Virginia.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of the Rosewood for their undying love and support and staff of Transitions LifeCare.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Cir., Raleigh, NC, 27607, or Camp Sea Gull / Camp Seafarer, 2744 Seafarer Rd., Arapahoe, NC 28510. Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St, Raleigh, is handling the arrangements.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 9, 2020