Harriet Lane Guion May
October 17, 1924 - August 3, 2020
New Bern
Harriet Lane Guion May
October 17, 1924 – August 3, 2020
Harriet Lane Guion May, 95, died peacefully in her home on August 3. Known to her friends as Hattie Lane, she was born in New Bern, youngest of the three children of Bess and Haywood Guion. A graduate of Women's College, now UNC Greensboro, she married Cecil May on May 17, 1944.
Hattie Lane and Cecil were married for 68 years, until his death in 2013. She is survived by her children, Cecelia Collins May Scott and husband Peter; Haywood Guion May; and Harriet Lane May and husband Paul Nowicki; as well as two step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and their children. She was predeceased by her brother, Tom Guion, her sister, Pattie Guion Patterson, and her daughter-in-law, Vicky Vendrell May
Tiffany Holt, Esther Cooper, Regina Monroe, Carolyn Boggan and Barbara Saunders were her trusted, constant and caring companions in her last years.
A private service will be planned at a later time. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com
. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of New Bern, PO Box 1069 New Bern, NC 28563-1069, or the charity of one's choice
.