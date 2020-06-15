Or Copy this URL to Share

Harriett Griffin



February 21, 1947 - June 13, 2020



Wingate. NC



Mrs. Harriett Moore Griffin, 73, passed away, June 13, 2020 at her home.



Survivors: Spouse, Alan Griffin; son, Shawn Griffin (Gwynne) of Holly Springs, NC; grandchildren, Katie and Bryce Griffin;



Memorials can be to Grace Pointe Baptist Church, PO Box 238, Marshville, NC 28103..



Please see morganandsonfuneralhome@yahoo.com for full obituary.



