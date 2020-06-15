Harriett Griffin
1947 - 2020
Harriett Griffin

February 21, 1947 - June 13, 2020

Wingate. NC

Mrs. Harriett Moore Griffin, 73, passed away, June 13, 2020 at her home.

Survivors: Spouse, Alan Griffin; son, Shawn Griffin (Gwynne) of Holly Springs, NC; grandchildren, Katie and Bryce Griffin;

Memorials can be to Grace Pointe Baptist Church, PO Box 238, Marshville, NC 28103..

Please see morganandsonfuneralhome@yahoo.com for full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Morgan & Son Funeral Home
218 East Main Street
Marshville, NC 28103
(704) 624-2137
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 14, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. We will keep you in our prayers .
Ervin & Pam Gray
Friend
June 14, 2020
Alan you have my deepest sympathy as you remember Harriett.
Janie Webb
Friend
June 13, 2020
Prayers for Allen and all of the family.
Charles and Melissa Hill
Charles Hill
Friend
June 13, 2020
Alan, I am so very sorry for your loss and will certainly keep you and the family in my prayers. Barbara Comer
