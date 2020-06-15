Harriett Griffin
February 21, 1947 - June 13, 2020
Wingate. NC
Mrs. Harriett Moore Griffin, 73, passed away, June 13, 2020 at her home.
Survivors: Spouse, Alan Griffin; son, Shawn Griffin (Gwynne) of Holly Springs, NC; grandchildren, Katie and Bryce Griffin;
Memorials can be to Grace Pointe Baptist Church, PO Box 238, Marshville, NC 28103..
Please see morganandsonfuneralhome@yahoo.com for full obituary.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 15, 2020.