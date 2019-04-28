|
|
Harry Carlisle Avinger, Jr.
March 25, 1947 - April 19, 2019
Chapel Hill
Mr. Harry Carlisle Avinger, Jr., a resident of Cary, NC, passed away on April 19, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill at the age of 72.
Harry was born on March 25, 1947 in Orangeburg, SC to the late Harry Carlisle Avinger, Sr. and his dear wife Jane M. Avinger. Harry was married to Jandrelle A. Avinger. They both enjoyed being ham radio operators. He is survived by his children, Michael and Katherine, and by his beloved sister Marguerite Ray and brother Jim Avinger.
A memorial service will be held at Walker's Funeral Home in Chapel Hill on June 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill has been entrusted to care for the family of Harry Carlisle Avinger, Jr.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 28, 2019