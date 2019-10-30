Home

Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-7171
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Visitation
Following Services
First United Methodist Church
Harry Goodwin


1945 - 2019
Harry Goodwin Obituary
Harry Abbitt Goodwin

March 29, 1945 - October 28, 2019

Wilson

Harry Abbitt Goodwin, 74, of Wilson, died Monday, October 28, 2019.

Funeral, Friday, 2:00, First United Methodist Church, followed by a time of visiting and sharing.

He is survived by his son, Harry Abbitt Goodwin, Jr., of Raleigh; grandchildren, Elizabeth Jennings Goodwin, Harry Abbitt Goodwin III and David Grayson Goodwin; brother, Cleon Walton Goodwin, Jr. (Susan) of Greeley, CO.

Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Mitchell Goodwin and his parents, Cleon Walton Goodwin and Margaret Abbitt Goodwin.

He was a devoted Grandfather and was affectionately referred to as "Pop Pop". Harry enjoyed a lifetime of golf and his golfing buddies were dear to him.

Harry was a graduate of UNC, Chapel Hill, and Wharton School of Finance at University of PA. In 1969, he went to work with Wheat & Co., and opened the Wilson office in 1984. He continued with the company through mergers to Wachovia Securities, having served as branch manager for 15 years prior to his retirement in 2002. In his retirement years, Harry was a private investor. He was a student of world politics and finance and delighted in political debate. Additionally he had served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He served on the Administrative Board & Finance Committee of First United Methodist Church. He was also active within the community, having served within many organizations in various capacities, including chairman of Salvation Army Boys' and Girls' Club, president of Wilson Kiwanis Club, and president of Wilson Chapter of the American Heart Association. He served as board member of Wilson on the Move, Wilson Technical Community College Foundation, Barclay Bank, and Wilson Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1423, Wilson, NC 27894 or the Salvation Army Boys' and Girls' Club, PO Box 96, Wilson, NC 27894.

Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr, N, Wilson, (252) 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 30, 2019
