|
|
Harry Miles Iverson
November 4, 1928 - September 11, 2019
Raleigh
Born and raised in St. Paul, MN, Harry Graduated from Hamline University and the University of MN. He retired from the old Kerr Drug after operating Iverson Pharmacy in St. Paul and Minneapolis. Harry loved his wife Marion, son Dwight, daughter Annette, son in Law Jeff Sauve and granddaughter Elsa. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Anderson and brother in law, Gerald Anderson of MA. Harry was preceded in death by his father Harry Iverson and mother Mamie Johnson Iverson. Remembrance of life service will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 2:30 pm at St. Philip Lutheran Church in Raleigh. Memorials may be made to JoshAndersonFoundation.org in lieu of flowers.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 17, 2019