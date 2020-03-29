|
|
Harry J. Gibson, Sr.
Cary
Harry J. Gibson, Sr. passed away March 23, 2020 at the age of 82. He is survived by the love of his life, Elaine C. Gibson; his daughter, Martha Anderson (Bryan) of Apex, NC; his son H. J. "Jay" Gibson, Jr. (Jill) of Apex, NC; and his beloved grandsons Trey, Colby, Andrew, William, and Jake. Harry was born on January 20, 1938 to Onan Edward Gibson and Marjorie Jackson Gibson in Gibson, NC, both of whom preceded him in death. He is also survived by 3 sisters, Lois Hahn (Al), Carol Halldorson (Goose), and Martha Gibson (Skip); a sister-in-law, Sheri Carter, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and their children.
Harry graduated from Laurinburg High School and then attended NC State University, majoring in Engineering. He graduated from NC State in January 1962 and remained a proud, lifelong Wolfpack fan, supporting and rooting for NC State's teams, most especially football and basketball. After graduation from NC State University, he accepted employment with the United States Soil Conservation Service, now NRCS. He served the agency in various capacities for over 42 years, culminating as the State Conservation Engineer. He enjoyed the challenges of environmental engineering work, authoring several peer-reviewed publications which won national acclaim. He also enjoyed the many friends he made through his career and working with a wide variety of people. He was proud to be a licensed Professional Engineer and licensed Professional Land Surveyor. His work benefitted many communities, from agricultural to urban, and continues to be enjoyed today through projects such as the Lake Crabtree impoundment.
Harry was a man of deep faith, active in Methodist churches in several communities across North Carolina, fully engaging in church affairs and supporting his faith community wherever he lived. He was currently a member of the Ellis Bland Sunday School class at First United Methodist Church of Cary, NC, and had been active in class affairs until health issues slowed him in recent years. He also gave generously of his time to the communities in which he had lived, serving as an officer of many civic organizations including the Jaycees, Methodist Men, Lions Club, Holmes High School Band Parents, and numerous other organizations.
Perhaps most notable was his deep and abiding love for his wife, Elaine. They were married for over 58 years and were an inseparable couple for over 61 years, having first met while he was an engineering student and she was a nursing student. Harry was an extremely generous and loving father to his children and their spouses, and dearly loved being a special "Pops" aka "Pop-pop" to his grandsons. He was keenly interested in and a strong supporter of whatever pursuits his grandsons undertook from sports, Scouts, and school activities in their younger years to their hobbies, careers, and lives now as young adults. Visiting with his grandsons, "his boys", whether by phone or in person was always a highlight of his day and he remained fully engaged with them until he passed.
Harry's smile, his kind spirit, the twinkle in his eyes, his humor and quick wit will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and all who had the good fortune to know him. Yet, even as we miss him, we will be forever thankful for the blessing of having had him in our lives for these many years.
A private family graveside service was held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 26, 2020. A public Celebration of Life for Harry will be held at a future date.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation honoring Harry be made to one of the following charities: USO of North Carolina, 600 Airport Blvd, Suite 200, Morrisville, NC 27560; First United Methodist Church of Cary, NC, 117 S. Academy St., Cary, NC, 27511; or c/o ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105.
Condolences may be sent at:
www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2020