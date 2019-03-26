Harry Lee Goodman



December 24, 1921 - March 23, 2019



Raleigh



Harry Lee Goodman, 97, of Raleigh died on March 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Goodman; parents, John and Mary Goodman; two brothers and two sisters.



Harry proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He has also been a proud masonic member of the Hiram Lodge # 40 for 68 years. Harry was married to his wife, Jean for over 50 years. He began his career working for Greyhound Corporation, retiring after nearly 39 years, and went on to work for Hertz Corporation for 20 years. Throughout his career, he had driven in excess of four million miles. Harry lived life to the fullest, enjoying his free time traveling and vacationing.



Harry is survived by his son, Randall Goodman and his wife, Loreta; and grandson, Rahmad.



A visitation will be held on Friday, March 29 from 10:00am-11:00am at Montlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 2911 S Wilmington St, Raleigh, with graveside service beginning at 11:00am.



Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com