Harry "Bud" Melville
August 20, 1925 ~ October 21, 2019
Chapel Hill
Harry "Bud" Melville, age 94, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019 at Chatham Ridge Assisted Living in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Bud was born in Spring Valley, New York on August 20, 1925 to Harry and Elsie Melville.
He was raised in Lakewood, Ohio (a suburb of Cleveland) and, as a boy, spent countless hours playing at Lakewood Park overlooking Lake Erie. At the age of 19, he enlisted in the US Army. After fighting in France, surviving the Battle of the Bulge and serving in various post-war roles, including security at the infamous Dachau concentration camp, Bud was honorably discharged and, like so many others, returned to the states to start the next chapter of his life. He married his wife Barbara in 1951 and, together, they raised four sons. Bud supported his family as a salesman (mostly in the paper business) for nearly 40 years. In 1982, Bud and Barb moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina where they made new friends, helped their son Jim with his business, babysat their grandchildren and ultimately retired. Bud was a world-class salesman, a gifted woodworker, an avid tennis player, a loyal friend and a memorable personality, known by many for his warmth, quick laugh, helpfulness and easy-going manner. He loved life and he loved people, but his greatest joy was his family who will miss him dearly. Bud is survived by his wife Barbara, his four sons, Bob, Jeff, Jim and Gregg, his four daughters-in-law, Gabriele, Maureen, Cheri and Lanette, his eight grandchildren, Wes, Erich, Kelsey, Ethan, Katherine, Logan, Jake and Jackson, his granddaughter-in-law, Emmy, his grandson-in-law, Nick, and his great-grandson, Leo.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4PM to 6PM on Sunday October 27, 2019 for friends and family at Carolina Meadows 100 Whippoorwill Lane, Chapel Hill, NC 27517.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charles House Association, 109 Hillcrest Avenue, Carrboro, North Carolina 27510.
