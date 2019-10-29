Home

Harry Michael "Mickey" Bodislaw

Harry Michael Bodislaw

Roxboro

Harry Michael "Mickey" Bodislaw, 71, of 341 Reuben Allen Rd., Roxboro, died Sunday, October 27, 2019. Born in Forsyth County, NC, Mr. Bodislaw was the son of the late Harry Joseph and Essie Hayes Bodislaw. Mr. Bodislaw was a retired truck driver and barber in Raleigh and was of the Baptist faith. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Bodislaw is survived by his wife, Brenda Holmes Bodislaw; two daughters, Michelle Harvey and Nancy Bodislaw-Herndon and husband Clay, all of Roxboro; three grandchildren, Aaron Harvey, Josie Harvey and Hannah Harvey.

Funeral services will be held 11AM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Brooks & White Chapel by the Rev. Kim Strickland. Visitation will be held 10-11AM Wednesday at the Brooks & White Chapel prior to the service and at other times at the home of Nancy and Clay Herndon, 187 Weldon Wrenn Rd. Graveside services will be held 3PM Wednesday at Roselawn Cemetery in Benson.

Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 29, 2019
