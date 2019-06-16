Harry Robert "Bob" Pethick



August 23, 1928-April 17, 2019



Bob Pethick was born August 23, 1928 in Scranton, PA, son of Harry Redmond Pethick and Cathryn Tiffany Pethick. Bob is survived by daughter Cathryn Pethick, Kensington, MD, son Robert H. Pethick, Califon, NJ, grandchildren Kate DeRaffele, Cory Regovich, Alex Gunnerson and Rob Pethick, and five great-grandchildren; brother Dick Pethick, Deming, NM and sister Lois McDonald, Wysox, PA; sisters-in-law Mildred Zielinski, Fernandina Beach,FL and Gwen Baber, Free Union,VA, brother-in-law Al Basham, Cary, NC; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by wife Amy Pethick, son James Pethick, and his parents.



Bob dedicated his life to his multi-faceted career, his family, and the arts with his wit, analytical mind, determination, and art of story-telling. He achieved an engineering degree from Keystone College in 1949, with a keen interest in aeronautics. In 1953 he entered the field as Project Engineer for Maxson Electronics in Old Forge, PA. For 16 years, it was the job-of-a-lifetime, rising to Project Manager for multiple DOD military defense projects worldwide in tactical ordnance and missile guidance systems, used to support troops in the Viet Nam war.



Next followed several years in computer systems engineering and marketing before settling in Cary, NC. In 1980 Bob became Assistant Administrator of General Services for Wake County, as facilities manager for health, safety, energy use, maintenance and the trades, with a rapidly growing portfolio of county buildings, including the complete renovation of the Wake County Community Services Center. Bob initiated a program of energy conservation for the county's facilities and served on the Wake County Energy Commission. He retired in 1990.



Bob and wife Amy enjoyed travels around the US and UK. He was an avid golfer and board member of Cary Seniors Golf Assoc. He served as Director for the Navy League, President of the Abington Lions Club and Director of Alumni Campaign for Keystone College. He was a life-long artist, painting in oils and acrylics; a talented boogie-woogie and ragtime piano man, and skilled cabinetmaker. His skills as a fisherman were locally revered; at Bond Park, he often could be found in the early mornings in his bass boat, fly rod in hand. In 2010, he recorded his memoirs, "HRP To Go." Bob was generous in sharing his skills, gifts and stories with us all.



Interment will be in Hawley, PA.



In his memory, contributions of your time and resources may be made to: www.volunteercaregiving.org