Harry Weiss, 92, a Raleigh resident from 1958 until he moved to San Antonio, Texas, in 2017, died Tuesday morning, October 13, 2020.



Harry was born in Romania on January 16,1928, the only child of Avraham and Elizabeth Weiss. He grew up on his family's estate in Nigreszt. Regular and intense Talmudic studies were coequal with his parochial education until Nazi soldiers seized his entire family. By night's end, he'd lost 72 members of his extended family. Only he and his mother survived. He was only 16.



Over the following horrific year, Harry managed to survive three of Germany's worst concentration camps and a "death walk" until Liberation came in 1945.



For five years, Harry moved around Europe before he arrived at Ellis Island in 1950. He found work in New York's City's garment industry when Louis Rosenstock, founder of General Sportswear, hired him.



Two years later, he married the boss's daughter and began the life the Nazis failed to eradicate.



Harry and Rhoda Weiss moved to Raleigh so he could manage General Sportswear's manufacturing facility in Zebulon. They raised two sons — Allen and David — in a spacious, mid-century modern home in a lovely, tree-lined neighborhood in West Raleigh.



Harry and Rhoda were members of Beth Myer Synagogue for decades. Allen and David received their Bar Mitzvahs there. (Harry would attend Congregation Sha'arei Israel in his later years.)



Over the decades, the couple welcomed into the family two daughters-in-law, Rosemary and Kim; five grandchildren: Allen's daughters Emily and Natalie, and David's three children: Dexter, Roxanne, and Ava; a granddaughter-in-law, Dexter's wife Amanda; and a grandson-in-law; Roxanne's husband Evan. Harry would live to enjoy his first great-grandchild, Dexter's son Miles.



Despite the unspeakable loss and cruelty that he suffered at the hands of the Nazis, Harry Weiss refused to let it define or embitter him. As a result, his family, friends, and colleagues knew him as a warm, kind, generous gentleman with a delightful sense of humor, an impish sparkle in his eyes, and a deep devotion to his family and his Jewish identity.



Harry moved to San Antonio in 2017 after Rhoda, his wife of over 60 years, passed away. He was buried beside her on October 15th.



