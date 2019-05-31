Harvey Allen Chester



September 19, 1954 - May 25, 2019



GARNER



Harvey Allen Chester, 64, of Garner, NC passed away on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at Rex Memorial Hospital, in Raleigh, NC. He was the son of late William and Velma Chester, and beloved husband of Cynthia Hankins Chester.



Harvey graduated from WV State University in 1978 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. He retired from IBM in December 2013 after 34 years of service. He was a manager, mentor, motivator, teacher, and a great leader. His love for fishing was his favorite "get away." He also enjoyed reading books and could finish reading a book in one day. He was a dedicated fan of the New England Patriots and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.



He leaves to cherish his memories: His son - Keith V. Morris; Mother-in-law - Lorraine Hankins; Sisters - Grace E. Craft, Dorothy A. Setzer, T. Lenora "Nodie" Choice, and Thomasina "Tommie" Chester; Brothers - William S. "Bo" Chester, Jr., David J. Chester; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Service will be at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4th at Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church, 124 Marshall Avenue, Dunbar WV with Rev. Emanuel Heyliger officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The service will be followed by burial at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar WV.



Callender Funeral Home in Charleston, WV have been entrusted with final arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.callenderfuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on May 31, 2019