Harvey Gray Gentry
Durham

Harvey Gray "Papa" Gentry, 75, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home in Durham. He was born in Winston Salem, N.C. to the late Arthur Eugene Gentry and Mamie Collins Gentry. His brother Ernest Gentry and Sister Angela Gentry also preceded Gray on to meet their Mother and Father.

Gray Gentry was a retired Superintendent for Barnhill Contracting and a Carpenter throughout his life, building a legacy around him with his family. He spent his retirement years, - helping others with small construction projects touching everyone around him. He was an Excellent Carpenter and if Gray Gentry built it, you knew it was perfect. He loved woodworking, hunting, spending time with his family, but most of all Papa loved fishing!

Harvey Gray Gentry is survived by his wife, Laura Gentry; sons, Rick Gentry and wife Kathryn; Mike Gentry and wife Holly-- and of course all of his grandchildren, Taylor, Dillion, Zach, Kyleigh, Caroline, Baron, and Gunner.

Gray also had his first great grandchild on the way due Dec, 3rd. He will be watching from the best seats in the house.

A family memorial service was held at his home on Thursday, June 4th.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
