Harvey Heffner
1940 - 2020
Harvey Gene Heffner

August 18, 1940 - July 24, 2020

Fuquay-Varina

Harvey Gene Heffner age 79, widower, from Fuquay-Varina, NC passed away on July 24 2020 in Lillington NC after a long battle with cancer. He now joins his wife Carolyn Joyce after a 12 year separation.

Heffner is survived by his son Dwayne and 3 siblings. He was well loved by family, friends and neighbors. He will be sorely missed by all. He attended Pleasant Grove Baptist church while his health permitted.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:00 at Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. The family will receive friends an hour before from 12-1. Entombment will immediately follow the service. Condolences may be shared at Montlawn.com


Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel
JUL
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
