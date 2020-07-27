Harvey Gene Heffner
August 18, 1940 - July 24, 2020
Fuquay-Varina
Harvey Gene Heffner age 79, widower, from Fuquay-Varina, NC passed away on July 24 2020 in Lillington NC after a long battle with cancer. He now joins his wife Carolyn Joyce after a 12 year separation.
Heffner is survived by his son Dwayne and 3 siblings. He was well loved by family, friends and neighbors. He will be sorely missed by all. He attended Pleasant Grove Baptist church while his health permitted.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:00 at Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. The family will receive friends an hour before from 12-1. Entombment will immediately follow the service. Condolences may be shared at Montlawn.com