Harvey Gene HeffnerAugust 18, 1940 - July 24, 2020Fuquay-VarinaHarvey Gene Heffner age 79, widower, from Fuquay-Varina, NC passed away on July 24 2020 in Lillington NC after a long battle with cancer. He now joins his wife Carolyn Joyce after a 12 year separation.Heffner is survived by his son Dwayne and 3 siblings. He was well loved by family, friends and neighbors. He will be sorely missed by all. He attended Pleasant Grove Baptist church while his health permitted.A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:00 at Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. The family will receive friends an hour before from 12-1. Entombment will immediately follow the service. Condolences may be shared at Montlawn.com