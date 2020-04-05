|
|
Harvey Pobiner
March 2, 1927 - March 31, 2020
Cary
Harvey Pobiner, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and a great guy passed away at age 93 on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 with family by his side after a life well lived.
Harvey was born on March 2, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Joseph and Gussie Pobiner. He was the third Pobiner boy, joining older brothers Mervin and Ted (both deceased). Despite the Depression Era, Harvey had a happy childhood, with fun stories of adventures growing up in Brooklyn. He cheered on then-President Roosevelt driving by in an open-top convertible, and enjoyed bike rides to Coney Island, outings with his cousins, his many dogs that he always named Spotty and a parrot named Polly, summers at the family cabin in the Adirondacks, and his first job as a delivery boy for the corner drug store. Harvey graduated from Brooklyn College with BS and MS degrees in chemistry. A US Army veteran, he used his chemistry skills as a PfC officer based in Hanau, Germany, 1951-1953. Professionally, Harvey had a long career as a physical and analytical research chemist and authored multiple publications and patents, residing in NJ until his 1992 retirement. While his mind was brilliant and organized, his desk was not. Harvey was an avid tennis player, competing in local leagues for years, until his knees gave out. He was a do-it-yourselfer with many a home project to his credit and enjoyed working in his garden. Harvey, a real history buff, was a wealth of information about 20th century events, especially WWII.
Harvey met the love of his life, Amy, on a blind date set up by his uncle and her father who taught school together. Harvey and Amy were married less than a year later in 1954 and the 65+ year love story was ongoing at the time of his death. They enjoyed countless trips to Europe and elsewhere. Harvey's pride and joy were the son and daughter he and Amy raised and their academic, professional and personal accomplishments. Harvey and Amy moved to Cary, NC in 1994 and enjoyed a rich retirement with many newfound friendships. Fitting with his interests, they took a Civil War class after moving south and embarked on new explorations.
Harvey is survived by his wife Amy Pobiner, son Joe Pobiner and wife Johnnie Stark, Grapevine, TX; daughter Bonnie Pobiner and husband Pat Graham, Raleigh, NC; cherished granddaughter Ana Pobiner, Raleigh, NC; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service was held at Wake Memorial Park, Cary.
The family plans to hold a celebration of life at a later date.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harvey's memory to .
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 5, 2020