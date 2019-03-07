Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lincolnville AME
6300 Chapel Hill Road
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hattie Hooker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hattie Hooker


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hattie Hooker Obituary
Hattie Hooker

September 8, 1927 - March 5, 2019

Raleigh

Hattie Hooker, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Lincolnville AME, 6300 Chapel Hill Road, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.

Interment: Monday, March 11, 2019, Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.

Survivors: Son, Ben Hooker (Estelle), Raleigh, NC; Grandchildren, Tony Hooker (Teresa) and Sharon Hooker, all of Raleigh, NC.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lea Funeral Home
Download Now