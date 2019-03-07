|
|
Hattie Hooker
September 8, 1927 - March 5, 2019
Raleigh
Hattie Hooker, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Lincolnville AME, 6300 Chapel Hill Road, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.
Interment: Monday, March 11, 2019, Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.
Survivors: Son, Ben Hooker (Estelle), Raleigh, NC; Grandchildren, Tony Hooker (Teresa) and Sharon Hooker, all of Raleigh, NC.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 7, 2019