Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Wake Forest Baptist Church
Haywood Barham Obituary
Haywood Barham

Wake Forest

Haywood Barham, 84, of Wake Forest went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 18, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Haywood was born on September 9,1934 in the Falls Community where he was also raised. He was the son of Linwood W. Barham and Louise Barham. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-two years, Betty Looper Barham. Haywood leaves behind two children: Dean Barham (Merrimack, NH) and wife, Virginia and Sherry Barham Upton (Wake Forest) and husband, Jerome. He was the proud grandfather to six grandchildren who affectionately called him "Pa": Alexander Barham (Corinth, TX); Rachel Barham Rogers (Feltre, Italy) and husband, Landon; Rebecca Barham (Merrimack, NH); Graham Upton (Holly Ridge, NC); Gabriella Barham Yee (Edmonds, WA) and husband, Peter; and Emma Upton (Wake Forest). Great grandchildren: Avila Rogers and Holden Rogers (Feltre, Italy).

In addition to his parents, Haywood was preceded in death by his brother, Proctor Barham (Wake Forest). Surviving him are his brother Linwood E. Barham (Wake Forest) and wife, Barbara; his sister, Clara Horton (Wake Forest) and husband Wilson; his sister-in-law Joan Barham (Wake Forest) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Haywood was a U.S. Army veteran and completed a 39-year career with the NCDOT Materials and Test Division. Throughout his life he was a devoted member and servant of Falls Baptist Church and Wake Forest Baptist Church. Over the years he enjoyed playing golf, running and competing in 10K races, watching golf, baseball and basketball. He always looked forward to the annual beach vacation with his children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Wake Forest Baptist Church 118 East South Ave. Wake Forest, NC 27587 or to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105

Friends may visit the family from 6-8pm on Monday, May 20 at Bright Funeral Home and Cremation Service 405 S. Main St. Wake Forest, NC 919-556-5811 www.BrightFunerals.com

A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Wake Forest Baptist Church, followed by graveside committal at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens in Wake Forest.
Published in The News & Observer on May 20, 2019
