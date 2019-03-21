Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlton L. Gray Funeral & Cremation Services
2810 Kidd Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-6120
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church
1515 Cross Link Rd.
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church
1515 Cross Link Rd.
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Haywood Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Haywood Ray Sr.


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Haywood Ray Sr. Obituary
Haywood G. Ray, Sr.

January 5, 1923 - March 17, 2019

Raleigh

On March 17, 2019, Haywood G. Ray, Sr. made his transition to be with the Lord. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 71 years, Esther Ray; his daughter Nathelma Morrison (Leroy); sons Haywood Ray, Jr. (Debbie) and David Ray (Ruby), six grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.

Funeral Service: 12:00 PM Saturday, March 23,2019 at First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church, 1515 Cross Link Rd, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.

Arrangements by Carlton L. Gray Funeral Services.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlton L. Gray Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now