Haywood G. Ray, Sr.
January 5, 1923 - March 17, 2019
Raleigh
On March 17, 2019, Haywood G. Ray, Sr. made his transition to be with the Lord. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 71 years, Esther Ray; his daughter Nathelma Morrison (Leroy); sons Haywood Ray, Jr. (Debbie) and David Ray (Ruby), six grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
Funeral Service: 12:00 PM Saturday, March 23,2019 at First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church, 1515 Cross Link Rd, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.
Arrangements by Carlton L. Gray Funeral Services.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 21, 2019