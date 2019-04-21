Home

Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC
1515 New Bern Avenue
Raleigh, NC 27611
(919) 831-2596
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas Boyd Chapel on the Campus of Shaw University
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church
1515 Cross Link Road
Raleigh, NC
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
2 East South Street
Raleigh, NC
Rev. Dr. Haywood T. Gray

Rev. Dr. Haywood T. Gray Obituary
Dr. Haywood T. Gray

Raleigh

Rev. Dr. Haywood T. Gray, age 58, of 5436 Arbor Oak Lane, Raleigh, departed this life on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Funeral, 1 PM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 East South Street, Raleigh. The Rev. Dr. J. Vincent Terry Sr., Officiating. Dr. Dorwin L. Howard Sr., Pastor of First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church, Eulogist. Entombment, Montlawn Memorial Park.

Survivors; mother, Doris Freeman of Richmond, VA; sons, Randy Slade of High Point, The Rev. Kevin Bowe (Theresa) of Marion, AR, Emmanuel Williams of Greenville, Allen E. Ingram (Jamie) of Durham, The Rev. Dr. Lamont Johnson of Durham, Alonzo Thomas (Jeano) of Greensboro, The Rev. Thomas Farrow, Jr. (Kembrie) of Charlotte and Minister Yoshiko Fields of Houston, TX; daughter, Vernetta Slade of Durham; 17 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; sister, Fulgencia Freeman of Richmond, VA; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public viewing, 1 PM to 5 PM, Monday, April 22, 2019, Thomas Boyd Chapel on the Campus of Shaw University. Visitation, 6 PM to 8 PM, Monday, April 22, 2019, First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church, 1515 Cross Link Road.

Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home (919) 831-2596 www.stevenlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 21, 2019
