Hazel Mitchell Beckwith
March 17, 1965 - August 14, 2020
Raleigh
Hazel Mitchell Beckwith, age 85, of Raleigh entered eternal rest on August 14th in her home, with her children by her side. Born in Harnett County on March 17, 1935, she was the daughter of the late James and Emma Mitchell.
Hazel was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Walter Thomas Beckwith in 2010; her brothers, Nathan and James Mitchell; her sister, Janie Evans and her grandson, Aaron Christopher Flynn.
She is survived by her son, James Thomas Beckwith and wife, Kristie of Atlantic Beach; daughter, Rosa Gillikin and husband, John of Maple Hill; sister, Margie Puryear and husband, Ed of Princeton; granddaughter, Tabatha Scaringelli Koehl and husband, Scott of Clayton; grandson, Levi Gillikin and wife, Sandy of Morehead City; widow of grandson, Amber Malia Vanzant of Longmont, CO; great granddaughters Alivia Rose Flynn-Vanzant and Malia Grace Vanzant of Longmont, CO; great grandson, Mason Walker Koehl of Clayton and many friends that she loved and considered family.
Hazel was a longtime member of Caraleigh Baptist Church. She had a servant's heart and devoted her life to raising numerous foster children. Hazel loved the Lord, the flea market, fishing and lottery tickets.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice at heartlandhospicefund.org
A memorial service for Hazel will be held at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S Wilmington St., Raleigh on Tuesday, September 1st at 2pm. Masks must be worn. The burial will follow at Wake Forest Cemetery, 498 N White St., Wake Forest.
