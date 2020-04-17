|
|
Hazel Burnette Haynes
October 4, 1935 - April 12, 2020
Louisburg
Hazel Burnette Haynes, 84, of Louisburg went to be with her Lord on April 12, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1935 to the late William Busbee and Fannie Morton Burnette. In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by sisters, Pearl White, Nellie Macrini, and Shirley Denny; and a brother, John Burnette.
Hazel started her long career with Belk working at Leggetts in Louisburg. She treasured her many special friendships made over the years. Her retirement from Belk in Raleigh allowed her to enjoy spending time with her family, shopping, cooking and caring for the many potted plants she was so good at growing. She loved her family, looking forward to the many special occasions she would cook and spend time with them. Hazel battled Parkinson's with strength and confidence while being taking care of at Louisburg Nursing Center. Her presence and smiles will be dearly missed.
When the social distancing restrictions are lifted, Hazel's family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life Service to be held at Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services.
Hazel is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Carol Edwards; her granddaughter, Rachel Weddington and Mitch; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eugene and Geneva Burnette, William and Mary Ann Burnette, and Calvin Burnette; and her sisters and brother-in-law, Ruby Poole, Margie and Kimball Finch; and many very special nieces and nephews.
Contributions may be made to Corinth Baptist Church c/o Julia Collins, 935 Weldon Road, Henderson, NC 27537. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 17, 2020