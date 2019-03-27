Home

Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC 28509
(252) 745-4966
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bryant Funeral Home
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Bryant Funeral Home
2 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC
Interment
Following Services
Sandhill Cemetery
Reelsboro, NC
Hazel Lee Brinson

Hazel Lee Brinson Obituary
Hazel Lee Brinson

New Bern

Hazel Lee Brinson, 94, of New Bern passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at home.

She was a member of New Hope Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus E. Brinson, Sr. and son, Rufus E. Brinson, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy B. White and husband, James White III; daughter-in-law, Anna J. Brinson; grandsons, James White IV (Leslie), Jason White (Shelby) and Jerry White (Nikki); five great-grandchildren, Caroline, Tyler, Kami, Brynlee and Cason; and several nieces & nephews.

Her funeral will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 29th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Seth Jones and the Rev. Lee Kirkman officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Sandhill Cemetery, Reelsboro.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 27, 2019
