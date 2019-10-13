|
Hazel Merrett Wall Hunt
Danville, VA,
Hazel Merrett Wall Hunt, 88, of Danville, VA, died on October 5 th , 2019. Mrsd. Hunt was born on Nov. 12, 1930 in Hurdle Mills, NC and raised on a beautiful farm near Alton, VA. She was educated in Halifax County, VA public schools, at Ferrum Junior College (now Ferrum University) and UNC at Greensboro.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Avery and Thelma Wall; her husband of sixty years, Rev. Dana Hunt; their son Marc; her sister Mary and brother James.
She is survived by her son Marvin and his wife Robin of Durham, NC; her
grandchildren John (wife Katie) of Raleigh, NC, and Alexandra of Queens, NYC. And her precious great grandchild, Miles, son of John and Katie, pregnant now with a child Mom will never see. She also leaves behind her sister Betty Warner of Altavista, VA and a host of nephews and nieces.
For more than fifty years Dana and Hazel served churches in Virginia and North Carolina. A woman of deep and unshakable faith, despite enduring more than her share of tragedies, she was far more than a face in the pew or the Preacher's Wife; she was active in virtually every aspect of church life, from committees to outreach ministries both locally and abroad. She came to the aid of anyone, friend or stranger, who was in trouble. A woman of keen intellect and insight, Hazel was active in civic life also, serving on various alumni boards at Ferrum and, in later years, volunteering at God's Storehouse. A real beauty in her youth, she had a great love of travel and orchids; her smile was irresistible to the very end, as were her wit and good humor. Special thanks go to the care giving staff at Roman Eagle in Danville; to Angela Rust, the epitome of a good neighbor; to Ray Hayes, a special friend of the family who was with her when she died; and especially to Betty, her sister, and husband Bill, without whose unflagging help this ordeal might have proven unbearable.
A funeral service for Mrs. Hunt was held at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Alton, VA, her church home, on Wednesday, October 9 th . Mom was interred among her departed family members in the lovely cemetery behind the church. But don't look for her there. This saint on earth has earned her wings.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity in the Danville area.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 13, 2019