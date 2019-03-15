|
|
Hazel Reams
February 12, 1927 - March 14, 2019
Cary
Hazel Estelle Reams, 92, of Cary, died peacefully on March 14, 2019 following a long illness. Mrs. Reams was born in Apex on February 12, 1927, daughter of Henry Wesley Howell and Alline Siler Howell. She was a devoted and beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Robert, Sherwood, Thurmond, Dalton, and Sterling; and husband, Charles Talmadge. Surviving are her sons, Richard Henry of San Antonio, Texas, and James Talmadge of Apex, and her sister Hilda Howell Beal of Cary.
Graveside service at Salem Baptist Church in Apex, Saturday, March 16 at 3:00 PM.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2019