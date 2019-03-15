Home

Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Salem Baptist Church
Apex, NC
Hazel Reams Obituary
Hazel Reams

February 12, 1927 - March 14, 2019

Cary

Hazel Estelle Reams, 92, of Cary, died peacefully on March 14, 2019 following a long illness. Mrs. Reams was born in Apex on February 12, 1927, daughter of Henry Wesley Howell and Alline Siler Howell. She was a devoted and beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend.

She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Robert, Sherwood, Thurmond, Dalton, and Sterling; and husband, Charles Talmadge. Surviving are her sons, Richard Henry of San Antonio, Texas, and James Talmadge of Apex, and her sister Hilda Howell Beal of Cary.

Graveside service at Salem Baptist Church in Apex, Saturday, March 16 at 3:00 PM.

Condolences can be sent to apexfuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2019
