Hazel Watts Flack



Winston-Salem



Mrs. Hazel Watts Flack, 94, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, four days prior to her 95th birthday. She was born to the late Atwell and Sue Watts of Taylorsville, NC. Hazel came to Winston-Salem in 1941 to attend Salem College from which she graduated in 1945. In August of 1952, she married T.D. Flack, Jr. to whom she was married until his death in 2014. Hazel enjoyed a distinguished career teaching U.S History at R.J. Reynolds High School and the Career Center, from which she retired in 1981. Many of her former students kept in touch with her and she loved hearing about their families and their careers. After retirement, she enjoyed volunteering for Ardmore Baptist Church, WFDD, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Salem College, and the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Guild. For many years she loved teaching and playing bridge with her special "bridge ladies." She was a devoted member of Ardmore Baptist Church since 1952. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dick and Philip Watts, and two sisters, Catherine Williams and Margaret Daniels. Hazel is survived by two daughters, Julie Phipps and Amy Weaver and son-in-law, David Weaver, all of Raleigh, NC. Also surviving are two grandchildren, who were a great joy to her, Tony Phipps of Nashville, TN, and Abby Taylor and grandson-in-law, Essex Taylor of Raleigh, NC. The light of her life for the past seventeen months has been her beloved great-granddaughter, Ada Soleil Taylor. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Ardmore Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, NC with Dr. Gina M. Brock and Dr. Paul Mullen officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Guild (with a notation that it is in memory of Hazel Flack for scholarships), PO Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Flack. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary