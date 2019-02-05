Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Helen Ciesla
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Helen Alfreda Ciesla passed away on February 3, 2019 – 5 days after her 98th birthday. Born on January 29, 1921 in East Chicago, Indiana; she met and married her beloved husband, Leo and shared 65 years together before his passing in 2007.

Helen owned her own Hair Salon and after moving to Raleigh in 1965, worked at Ronsons in North Hills Mall until her retirement 20 years later.

Helen is survived by three sons: Jerry (Carol), of Tallahassee, Florida, Phil, of Raleigh and David, of Wilmington; one daughter: Laurie Dvorak (Bill), of Raleigh; six granddaughters; eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6-8 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home (7209 Glenwood Avenue). A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Thursday, February 7th at 11 am, with a light luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church or Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh (formerly Hospice of Wake County).

A full tribute and online guestbook are available at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
