Helen Trader Anderson



February 9, 1936 - March 24, 2019



Cleveland Heights, OH



She is survived by sons Bryan Anderson (Martha) of Apex, NC; Carl Anderson (Karen) of Sandusky, OH; and grandchildren Trey, Colby, Cortney, and Cam. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Anderson, and her rescue dog, Offsides.



Helen was born in Penderlea, NC to Horace Bryan Trader and Francis Gore Trader. After graduation from Cary High School and Womens College of UNC, she took a job in Texas. A year later, she was transferred to Cleveland, Ohio. In Cleveland, she met Gordon, married, raised her family, and made her home.



While she spent 20 years working for the Benjamin Rose Institute, she was also involved in many organizations as a volunteer. These included: Camp Fire Girls, Cub Scouts, PTA, Noble Neighbors, Natural History Museum, Heights Senior Center, and many others. Her final volunteer act was to donate her body to science.



She loved living in Cleveland Heights, the beach, the outdoors, basketball, Broadway shows, and camping. After Gordon died she joined the RV Women (at age 60) and then caravanned around the country in her motor home for 15-years.



There will be a memorial service at 3 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Noble Road Presbyterian Church, 2780 Noble Rd., Cleveland Hts., OH 44121.



In lieu of flowers, Helen desired for donations to be made to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History Natural Areas Stewardship Endowment, 1 Wade Oval Drive, Cleveland, OH 44106. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary