Helen Cameron Parker-Pollefeyt
1951 - 2020
Helen Cameron Parker-Pollefeyt

May 9, 1951 - June 26, 2020

Louisville, Kentucky

Helen Cameron Parker-Pollefeyt died on July 26, 2020 in Louisville, Ky. She was born on May 9, 1951 in Frankfurt Germany, the daughter of Dr. Charles Council Parker and Betty Goodwyn Parker. The family moved to Wilson, NC where her father practiced surgery until his unexpected death in 1965. Her mother later remarried William H. Scott of Louisville, Ky and they relocated there.

Cameron went on to graduate from the University of Ky and enjoyed a career as a manager for Iron Mountain Records. On December 26, 1991 she married Douglas Pollefeyt. During these years she developed into a champion for homeless animals. This led to her becoming a lifelong advocate of pet rescue and adoption. She and Doug went on to adopt 14 dogs in the ensuing years.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Dr. Clifton G. Parker and Mary Elizabeth Parker of Woodland, NC and by her maternal grandparents, Helen Cameron Church Goodwyn and William S. Goodwyn. She was also predeceased by her father, Dr. Charles Council Parker, her mother, Betty Goodwin Parker Scott and stepfather William H. Scott. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Pollefeyt of Louisville, Ky and by her brother, Charles C. Parker, Jr, his wife Christine Parker, and their son, Charles C. Parker, III of Wilmington, NC. She also leaves behind her faithful furry friend Juliet and numerous cousins and family members who will remember her infectious laugh and wonderful outlook on life. It is easy to think that she has found her way to the Rainbow Bridge and is reconnecting with all of her old friends.

A celebration of Cameron's life will be held for immediate family at a future date. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice or the following pet rescue organizations:GRRAND.org or Tierhavenrescue@gmail.com Condolences can be sent to Pearson Funeral Homes at www.pearsonfuneralhome.com

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
August 6, 2020
Cameron was a delight to be around. She was always happy, upbeat and giving to others. I will miss my BFF dearly.
Candace
August 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
