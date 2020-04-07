Home

Helen Curry


1914 - 2020
Helen Curry Obituary
Helen S. Curry

February 20, 1914 - April 3, 2020

Raleigh

Helen Stafford Curry, only child of John and Hannah Stafford, was born in Riverdale, NY on February 20, 1914. The family moved to Manhattan, where Helen attended Catholic schools, graduating from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in 1935. She worked as a journalist and assistant to Cardinal Spellman at St. Patrick's Cathedral until her marriage to Edward F. Curry. They spent WWII in the Panama Canal Zone, later settling in Washington, D.C., where Helen was active in Catholic charities and community service. Helen joined Lawrence Earley and Renee Gledhill-Earley in Raleigh in 2001. She was a member of the Doggett Catholic Student Center. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and devoted friends. Celebrations of her long and remarkable life to be scheduled.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 7, 2020
