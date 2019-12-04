|
Helen Dudley
February 11, 1923 - December 1, 2019
Cary
Helen Campbell Dudley, of Cary, died peacefully at Transitions LifeCare on December 1, 2019 at the age of 96.
The family will receive friends at Montlawn Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5th. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Montlawn Memorial Park. A native of Cary, Helen was born February 11, 1923, daughter of the late Ernie and Carrie Bell Duke Campbell. A graduate of Cary High School and Hardbarger Business College, Helen worked as a bookkeeper in the home building business. Helen was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Dudley.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Barbara Coates Wrenn and her husband Donnie of Apex; grandchildren, Crystal Holladay and her husband, Justin, of Cary; Lindsay Winters and her husband, Matt, of Cary and Hannah Peden and her husband, Alex, of Apex; great grandchildren, Caroline, Campbell, Kennedy, Wrenn, Watson, Willa and Jack; and her siblings Hazel Parrish, Elizabeth Bell and Rommy Campbell.
We wish to express our thanks to all of her caregivers over the past two years, including Spring Arbor of Cary and Transitions LifeCare.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Condolences may be made at www.montlawn.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 4, 2019