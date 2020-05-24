Helen Dupree
Raleigh
Helen Rose Matthews Dupree peacefully passed away surrounded by family on May 19, 2020, at the age of 101.
Helen was born on March 13, 1919 in Johnston County, NC, the daughter of the late Joel Thomas Matthews and Tobitha Barefoot. Helen resided in Smithfield, NC until the family moved to the Cleveland Township area in Johnston County when she was a small child. She attended Cleveland High School where at a height of 5'2" was an amazing basketball player, often scoring more points per game than the total points of the opposing team. She even played on a traveling women's team around 1938 called the Smithfield All Stars. In 1941, she graduated from Atlantic Christian College (Barton College) with a BS Degree in Biology. She did this in just 3 years! Helen married Judge Joseph E. Dupree September 27th 1941 and they remained married until Joe's death in 2002. She spent her professional life as a high school Biology teacher working at Hoke County High School in Raeford, NC. She was respected by co-workers and students, many of whom sent her notes and birthday cards for her 101st birthday. She was thrilled as she opened and read each greeting from all over the US. Helen inspired her former students and her children to be better people and to strive for higher achievement.
Helen took joy in working in her beautiful yard and watching the birds and critters.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Joe and 8 brothers and sisters. Helen is survived by three children, Velma Jean Ingram (James), Carolyn Rose Davis (Harvey), and Joseph E. Dupree, Jr. (Teresa) grandsons Joseph E. Dupree, III (Tiffany) and John Thomas Dupree (Kate) and great-grandsons, Mason and Caleb, her sister, Louise Franciose and MANY nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved and they, in turn, loved their "Feisty Aunt Helen."
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice at 4505 Falls of Neuse Rd. #650, Raleigh, NC 27609 or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Raleigh
Helen Rose Matthews Dupree peacefully passed away surrounded by family on May 19, 2020, at the age of 101.
Helen was born on March 13, 1919 in Johnston County, NC, the daughter of the late Joel Thomas Matthews and Tobitha Barefoot. Helen resided in Smithfield, NC until the family moved to the Cleveland Township area in Johnston County when she was a small child. She attended Cleveland High School where at a height of 5'2" was an amazing basketball player, often scoring more points per game than the total points of the opposing team. She even played on a traveling women's team around 1938 called the Smithfield All Stars. In 1941, she graduated from Atlantic Christian College (Barton College) with a BS Degree in Biology. She did this in just 3 years! Helen married Judge Joseph E. Dupree September 27th 1941 and they remained married until Joe's death in 2002. She spent her professional life as a high school Biology teacher working at Hoke County High School in Raeford, NC. She was respected by co-workers and students, many of whom sent her notes and birthday cards for her 101st birthday. She was thrilled as she opened and read each greeting from all over the US. Helen inspired her former students and her children to be better people and to strive for higher achievement.
Helen took joy in working in her beautiful yard and watching the birds and critters.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Joe and 8 brothers and sisters. Helen is survived by three children, Velma Jean Ingram (James), Carolyn Rose Davis (Harvey), and Joseph E. Dupree, Jr. (Teresa) grandsons Joseph E. Dupree, III (Tiffany) and John Thomas Dupree (Kate) and great-grandsons, Mason and Caleb, her sister, Louise Franciose and MANY nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved and they, in turn, loved their "Feisty Aunt Helen."
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice at 4505 Falls of Neuse Rd. #650, Raleigh, NC 27609 or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 24, 2020.