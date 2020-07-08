1/
Helen F. Shirley
Helen F. Shirley

Raleigh

Helen F. Shirley, 93, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Duke Raleigh Hospital. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late James Monroe Foreman and Grace Holmes Foreman. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shirley was also predeceased by a brother, James Foreman Jr.

Mrs. Shirley retired from Continental Grain in Norfolk, VA in 1992 as an accountant and office manager. She was a graduate of Braggtown High School and she attended Emmanuel College in Georgia. Mrs. Shirley was a member of North Haven Church in Raleigh.

Mrs. Shirley is survived by her husband of 69 years, Benjamin E. Shirley; sister, Hazel Lamm; brothers, Thomas Foreman and Curtis Foreman; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 10th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Dr. James Seymour officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 1:00 to 1:50 p.m. Burial will follow the services at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask and social distancing will be required. If you are having cold or flu-like symptoms, please stay home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Emmanuel College: P.O. Box 129, 181 Spring St., Franklin Springs, GA 30639.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Clements Funeral Service
JUL
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
