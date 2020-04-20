|
|
Helen Frances Crain Farthing
March 31, 1925 - April 15, 2020
Westport, CT
Helen Frances Crain Farthing, of Durham, NC and Westport, CT, died at the age of 95, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She is the loving mother of her three children, Frances Crain Farthing, Jennifer Farthing Bean, and James Day Farthing, Jr., and the proud grandmother of grandsons, Steven Leslie Bean, Jr. and William Farthing Bean. Helen was born to parents, Reverend William Jerome Crain and Maude Leigh Upchurch Crain, in Morehead City, NC. Their family moved to Clarksville, VA, where Helen grew up. As their only child, her parents encouraged her pursuit of drawing, painting, music and theater. Helen possessed the innate ability to play by ear all music she heard or read. Helen described her childhood as filled with love, learning and community service.In Virginia at Clarksville High School, Helen led her graduating class in May 1942 as Salutatorian before attending Meredith College, her Mother's alma mater, in Raleigh, NC. While at Meredith, she held the lead role in numerous theatrical productions including Moliere's comedy The Imaginary Invalid and graduated with a B.A. in Art, Music and Drama in June 1946. Helen remained dedicated to the advancement of women's education and later in life, was appointed to the Board of Trustees for Meredith College. After graduating from Meredith, Helen pursued a career in arts and advertising in Chautauqua, NY; Philadelphia, PA; and in Raleigh, NC. During college, Helen had met the love of her life. She was married to James Day Farthing (Jim) on November 19, 1949 in Durham, NC where they raised their children. For over 50 years, they worked together building an industry-leading commercial laundry, linen and uniform rental business, FARTHING FABRICARE. After the death of her husband, in 1995, Helen spent time devoted to her family, community, and artistic endeavors.
In 2003, Helen moved to Westport, CT which enabled her to be near her young grandsons. Helen loved life on Saugatuck Island on Long Island Sound, creating paintings and drawings of sailboats, beaches, nature and children. She shared her paintings, notecards, and Christmas cards with friends nearby and around the world. With her gracious personality and southern charm, she served on the Welcome Committee at the Westport Senior Center. In her recent years, Helen transitioned to nearby assisted living at The Carolton in Fairfield, CT, with the constant loving care and daily companionship of Mary DiSimone. Known as Memomy to all, she exuded joy and happiness to all who visited her. She shared her art, wisdom, love of life and faith with everyone. Surrounded by love and happiness, full of joy and gratitude for life and many blessings, she recently celebrated her 95th birthday on March 31, 2020. She continues to be cherished by and will live on in the hearts of her three children including Frances Crain Farthing, and her loving partner Klaus F. Edwards, of Fayetteville, NC; Jennifer Day Farthing Bean and her husband, Steven L. Bean Sr., of Westport, CT; and James Day Farthing Jr., and his talented partner, Will F. Elliott III, of Bridgeport, CT; as well as her two grandsons, Steven Leslie Bean Jr. (University of CT, Class of 2020) and William Farthing Bean (University of NC at Chapel Hill, Class of 2021); and by her daughter-by-love, Mary DiSimone and her husband, Chris DiSimone and son, John Henry DiSimone of Trumbull, CT. The family requests that remembrances of Helen and condolences to the family be sent via email to Helen's email address of [email protected] Family services will be held virtually in the near future led by Greens Farms Congregational Church Pastor Jeff Rider, and a celebration of Helen's life will be planned for a future date. Funeral arrangements are coordinated by John Harding of Harding Funeral Home of Westport, CT. Longer term, Helen will be interned with her husband and parents at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 20, 2020