Helen Lee Griffith
December 20, 1930 - August 29, 2020
Raleigh
Helen Lee Griffith, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 surrounded by family. She fought dementia for years, and her husband Gary Henderson Griffith Jr. was always at her side.
Helen was born in Atlanta, GA on December 20, 1930. While young, her family moved to St. Petersburg, FL. Helen was educated at St. Paul's Catholic School and St. Petersburg College. She worked at Southern Bell Telephone Company. While Gary was visiting his buddies, he noticed their pretty blond sister, Helen. They married in 1952 in St. Petersburg. Gary joined the Air Force and relocated to Germany with his wife and daughter, Debbie. Gary then joined IBM and their son, Gary III, was born while they were in New York for IBM training. The young family relocated to Atlanta where they bought their first home, and their daughter Mickey was born. As Gary's management career advanced, the family relocated to Charleston, SC, and then to Raleigh, NC in 1969.
Always good with numbers, Helen managed their bank accounts, made investments, paid the bills, and did their income tax returns every year. After the children were grown, she managed two rental houses, and had a job at Wachovia bank before becoming a full-time grandmother. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church from 1969 until her death.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee Goad and Helen Maria Goad, and her brother, Thomas Anthony Goad. Helen is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gary Henderson Griffith Jr., her children Deborah Griffith Overby (Linwood), Gary Henderson Griffith III (Maria), Michelle Griffith Hale (Robert), 8 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother William Edward Goad of St. Petersburg.
Funeral will be at St. Raphael Catholic Church on Friday, September 4 at 10:00 AM.
