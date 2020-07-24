Helen C. Hinkleman
January 4, 1918 - July 20, 2020
Cary
Helen C. Hinkleman, 102, a resident of Glenaire Retirement Community died on July 20, 2020.
She was born in Niagara Falls, NY on January 4, 1918. Helen was a loving, devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family and home. She loved gardening, bowling with the Owls Club, volunteering with the PTA, playing golf and traveling. She was a member of Cary First United Methodist Church and a member of the Ellis Bland class.
At Glenaire she enjoyed bingo, attending worship services, and activities with other residents. She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, W. Norman Hinkleman, daughter, Carol Hinkleman and mother Agnes Wolski of Binghamton NY and sisters Ann Kinworthy of Anchorage Alaska, Mary Zbodylak of Oxford NY. She is survived by a son, Wally Hinkleman(Faye), granddaughter Ashley Glimasinski(Szymon) grandson Christopher Hinkleman all of Raleigh, grandson Jerry Winstead(Dolores), great granddaughters Faith and Savannah, of Louisburg. Also, daughter Linda Gunter of Cary, grandson Tracy Gunter(Meredith), great granddaughter Gretchen of Apex, granddaughter Jamye Graham(Scott), and greatgrandson Austin all of Atlanta.
The family wishes to especially thank the staff at Glenaire for taking great care of Mom for the last 15 years. You all are the best!
Contributions can be made to the Presbyterian Homes Foundation at Glenaire or First United Methodist Church of Cary.
Visitation will be Saturday July 25 at 10:45 with the funeral at 11:00 at Brown Wynne, 200 SE Maynard Rd. in Cary. Officiating will be Dr. G. Jeffery Roberts. Live stream can be seen at www.facebook.com/brownwynnecary